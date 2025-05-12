Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.64, but opened at $129.65. Boot Barn shares last traded at $132.01, with a volume of 367,372 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $162.00 price objective on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $42,440,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

