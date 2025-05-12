Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.29. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 2,844,014 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,330,000 after buying an additional 44,610,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,926,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 561,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $280,697,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,665,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,225 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

