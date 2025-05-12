B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.00. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 5,742,524 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTG. Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,099,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after buying an additional 1,089,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,186,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 272,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in B2Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,389,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,510,000 after purchasing an additional 130,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,658,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in B2Gold by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,675,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

