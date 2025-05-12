iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.33, but opened at $40.37. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 175,761 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 8.0%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 45,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

