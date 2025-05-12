Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $19.73. Centuri shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 6,150 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.41 million. Centuri had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

