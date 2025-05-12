Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $27.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/21/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/17/2025 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,024,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,111. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 277,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 451,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,109,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 228,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

