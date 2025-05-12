Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $59.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.96. 1,263,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,503 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,523,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,416,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in Nutrien by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,268,000 after buying an additional 1,009,895 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,436,000 after buying an additional 77,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,860,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

