TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Director Sells C$13,000.00 in Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$13,000.00.

Kirill Klip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 25th, Kirill Klip sold 400,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Kirill Klip sold 400,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

Shares of CVE:TNR traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.06. 345,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. TNR Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

