European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Director Stephen Co Sells 103,170 Shares

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Co sold 103,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.47, for a total transaction of C$254,829.90.

Stephen Co also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Stephen Co bought 315 shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$796.95.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6%

TSE:ERE.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,126. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$227.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.18.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

