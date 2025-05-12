ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.88, but opened at $48.59. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 354,231 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 11.7%

The firm has a market cap of $900.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

