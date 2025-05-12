SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.7%
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
