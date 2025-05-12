SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

TSE:SRU.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.70. 235,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$21.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.25.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

