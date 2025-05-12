MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $9.48. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 25,012 shares.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

