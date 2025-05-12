Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.14, but opened at $68.74. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $67.83, with a volume of 485,328 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 13.2%

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 262,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8,493.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 27.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

