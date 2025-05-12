Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.93, but opened at $87.01. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $89.07, with a volume of 325,193 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $713.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

