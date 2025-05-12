GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $16.79. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 397,918 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $646.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.16.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $295.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 40.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 2nd that allows the company to buyback $16.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 49.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 409,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

