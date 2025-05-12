VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.80. VNET Group shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 2,492,851 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VNET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Nomura Securities raised shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNET

VNET Group Trading Up 24.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.88 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,377,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 181,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 278,496 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,145,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.