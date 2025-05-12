Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.00.
In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,961.08. Also, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$27,702.29. 47.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
