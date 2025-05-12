Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Air Canada (TSE:AC) to “Outperform”

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Air Canada

Air Canada stock traded up C$1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.62. 5,694,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.69 and a 1 year high of C$26.18.

In related news, Director Vagn Sorensen bought 11,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,057.14. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry bought 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,646.91. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,993 shares of company stock worth $538,251. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.