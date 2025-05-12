Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.79.
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.
