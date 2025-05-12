Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.79.

Get Cineplex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGX

Cineplex Stock Performance

Cineplex Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.08. The company had a trading volume of 167,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,470. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66. The firm has a market cap of C$636.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.