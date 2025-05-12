Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $4.02. Next Technology shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 66,799,345 shares changing hands.
Next Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.
Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Next Technology
Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
