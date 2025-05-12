Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $74.07, with a volume of 30338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.97.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,045.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 596,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after acquiring an additional 544,045 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 353,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 224,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,636 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

