Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Lowered to C$82.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATD. CIBC decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Veritas raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.33.

Shares of TSE:ATD traded down C$0.65 on Monday, reaching C$69.35. 768,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,405. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$65.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$70.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

