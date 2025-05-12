First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 7166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Institutional Trading of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 43.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,886,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after acquiring an additional 277,327 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 921,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

