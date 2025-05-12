Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 12th (BP, DCBO, EQNR, IBEX, IOVA, LUCK, SKM, TASK, TGT, WMG)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 12th:

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $26.50 price target on the stock.

Get BP plc alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO)

was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$75.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $22.70 price target on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.50 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $97.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.