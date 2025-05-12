Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – May 11th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, and EPAM Systems are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or distribute hardware, software and services for immersive virtual experiences. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential—and technological risks—of the virtual reality industry. Performance of VR stocks often reflects advances in headsets, motion?tracking systems, content platforms and broader market adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $592.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,401,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465,666. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.50. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 7,749,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,021,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.95 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.87. 879,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,069. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Recommended Stories