Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Announces Earnings Results

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Federal Screw Works Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSCR remained flat at $7.22 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Federal Screw Works has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
Federal Screw Works Company Profile
