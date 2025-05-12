AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in AvalonBay Communities stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.6%

AVB traded up $3.34 on Monday, hitting $208.87. 198,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

