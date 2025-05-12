Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Royal Gold stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Royal Gold Trading Down 7.0%

RGLD stock traded down $12.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.48. 382,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,059. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $191.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.