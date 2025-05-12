Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Phillips 66 stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

