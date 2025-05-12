Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Carnival Co. & stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of CCL stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,174,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,171,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

