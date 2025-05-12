Best Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 12th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, and Marriott International are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise lodging properties. They give investors exposure to the hospitality sector’s performance, which is driven by factors such as tourism trends, corporate travel demand, and overall economic health. Key value drivers for these stocks include occupancy rates, average daily room rates and geographic diversification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $111.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5,184.35. The company had a trading volume of 119,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,779. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,672.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,853.40.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,526,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,153,335. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $12.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,863. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

