Top Medical Stocks To Watch Today – May 12th

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Walmart, AbbVie, McKesson, and Pfizer are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical firms, biotech developers, medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers. By investing in medical stocks, investors seek exposure to the industry’s growth drivers—such as drug discovery, aging populations and technological innovation. However, these equities also carry risks tied to regulatory approvals, clinical?trial outcomes and shifting reimbursement policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $28.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $762.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,402,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $810.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $810.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.04. The stock has a market cap of $343.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $377.46 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $55.86. 42,264,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,453,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.66 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,317,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,842,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average of $187.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market cap of $340.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $18.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $675.40. 1,617,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,414. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $678.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,934,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,547,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Featured Articles