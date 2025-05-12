Promising Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 12th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, Nexstar Media Group, and BCE are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves creating, distributing, or monetizing content through digital channels—such as streaming platforms, social networks, digital publishers, and online advertising firms. These companies generate revenue via subscriptions, ad sales, in-app purchases, and other digital transactions. Investors often target digital media stocks for growth potential driven by rising internet penetration and consumer demand for online content. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $7.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.84. 13,384,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,182,102. The stock has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.28.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.24. 1,006,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,319. Adobe has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 15,310,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,651,582. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.66.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,774,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,693. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

BCE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. 1,044,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,745. BCE has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

