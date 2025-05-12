Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,309,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,044,016. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.76.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,053,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,413,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,995 shares during the last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $298,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 3,237,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,374,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,292,000 after buying an additional 577,704 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

