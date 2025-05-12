Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

CTKB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ CTKB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.02. 615,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,850. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $384.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $3,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 9,698.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 714.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 149,373 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

