OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,499. The company has a market capitalization of $371.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

