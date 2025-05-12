The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $4.80

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.60 to $4.80 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.52. 2,048,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.29. Blend Labs has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.53.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 263.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 295,460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 697.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 1,130,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

