Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Truist Financial

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $185.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.36. 702,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,476. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

