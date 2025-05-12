FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 5083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $809.99 million, a PE ratio of -120.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

In other news, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $43,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,299. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,226.80. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

