Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.17 and last traded at $123.81, with a volume of 18253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Get Limbach alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMB

Limbach Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. Limbach’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Barclays PLC raised its position in Limbach by 385.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Limbach by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.