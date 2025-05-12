Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.00 and last traded at $215.63, with a volume of 2898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.67, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.70 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $341,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,318.10. This trade represents a 13.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,378,544.50. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,005 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 618.5% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.