Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.79 and last traded at $120.22, with a volume of 20160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34.

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,935. This represents a 37.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,192 shares of company stock worth $16,614,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Okta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

