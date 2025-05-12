Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 8360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

CBNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $551.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 62,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

