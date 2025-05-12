Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 4850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.
Insteel Industries Trading Up 2.1%
The firm has a market capitalization of $708.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.
Insteel Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
