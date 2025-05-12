Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 4850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $708.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

About Insteel Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 535.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3,568.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 150.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

