Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $549.99 and last traded at $540.39, with a volume of 4058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $524.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Cavco Industries
In other Cavco Industries news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
