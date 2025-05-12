Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $549.99 and last traded at $540.39, with a volume of 4058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $524.14.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.72.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

