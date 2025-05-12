Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 35504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

