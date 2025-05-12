Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL):

5/8/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Alphabet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

4/30/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $173.00 to $186.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

4/17/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Alphabet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

4/10/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $229.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/19/2025 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,700,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.27. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total value of $529,302.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,948.32. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,324 shares of company stock valued at $30,153,353 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

