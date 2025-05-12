Top Home Improvement Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 11th

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Target, Compass, Wayfair, and Fifth Third Bancorp are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in residential renovation, repair and maintenance. This category encompasses hardware retailers, building-materials producers, tool and fixture manufacturers, and home décor suppliers. Investor interest in these stocks often tracks housing-market trends and consumer spending on residential upgrades. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,689,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,945. Walmart has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $774.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $362.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.76. The firm has a market cap of $360.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.26 and its 200 day moving average is $247.03. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.39. 4,612,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,287. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63.

Compass (COMP)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,808,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 5,804,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

FITB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $37.43. 4,425,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

