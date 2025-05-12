Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.06. 352,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $80,931.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 570,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,984.57. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $33,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,287.84. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

