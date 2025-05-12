Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total transaction of $2,041,607.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,415. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,525. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $12,907,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $275.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

